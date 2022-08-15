x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Local eatery serves up sweet and savory treats that are 100% gluten and sugar free

Caroline's Healthy Eatery has a chef-inspired menu with Keto baked goods, artisan tamales, and always 100% gluten and sugar-free tasty treats!

More Videos

HOUSTON — Caroline's Healthy Eatery is a little spot north of Houston with all the guilty pleasures you could ever want on a menu... Just hold the guilt. Great Day's Cristina Kooker got to taste and talk with Owner Caroline Cobell.  

Like them on Facebook: Caroline’s - A Healthy Eatery  

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out