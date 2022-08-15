Great Day Houston Local eatery serves up sweet and savory treats that are 100% gluten and sugar free Caroline's Healthy Eatery has a chef-inspired menu with Keto baked goods, artisan tamales, and always 100% gluten and sugar-free tasty treats! More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video HOUSTON — Caroline's Healthy Eatery is a little spot north of Houston with all the guilty pleasures you could ever want on a menu... Just hold the guilt. Great Day's Cristina Kooker got to taste and talk with Owner Caroline Cobell. Like them on Facebook: Caroline’s - A Healthy Eatery