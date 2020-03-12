Live life well at The Village of Meyerland

Executive Director David Chandler, resident Filmore "Filly" Cohen and his daughter, Marci, explain how this community helps seniors thrive in life

Many seniors spend their golden years alone, but The Village of Meyerland helps its residents live life well in a community that keeps them social, active and safe.

After a dangerous accident, Marci Kellner and her sisters knew it was time for their dad to leave the isolation of home and move into a safe, nurturing community. Their dad, Filmore "Filly" Cohen, rediscovered old friends and made new ones at The Village of Meyerland.

Executive Director David Chandler explains how this amazing community helps seniors thrive in life.