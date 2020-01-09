HOUSTON — As a non-profit community small business lender, LiftFund helps minorities, veterans and women achieve their dream of starting, stabilizing and growing their business. They have served more than 3,000 Houston small businesses. Their clients provide for their families, create jobs in their communities and contribute to the economic impact of our economy.
You can help by making a donation at liftfund.com/donate.
For more information, visit their website here, or call them at: 469-904-6468.