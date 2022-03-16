Legendary Houston Jazz & Blues Singer, Jewel Brown

HOUSTON — She's performed all over the world and with some of the biggest names in music history, including Louis Armstrong. In spite of having an amazing career that has spanned 70+ years and is still going strong, this Houston native is unsung even in her hometown. Here’s the story of Houston’s shining Jewel… Miss Jewel Brown.
