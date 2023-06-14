Legacy Community Health is the standard in preventive health care

Iliana Solano, MD and Chinelo Nweke discuss the importance of regular health screenings for children and seniors

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — With immediate appointments available, including new patient openings, Legacy Community Health is here to keep you and your family healthy.

Focusing on senior adults, Legacy Senior Primary Care has 3 locations - Houston, Missouri City and Stafford.

Call them at (713) 814-3655 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

For the kids, Legacy Pediatrics has 14 convenient locations, many with extended hours.

They can be reached at (832) 548-5000 for appointments and details.

To learn more, visit www.LegacyCommunityHealth.org.