Legacy Community Health is the standard in preventive health care

Iliana Solano, MD and Chinelo Nweke discuss the importance of regular health screenings for children and seniors

HOUSTON — With immediate appointments available, including new patient openings, Legacy Community Health is here to keep you and your family healthy. 

Focusing on senior adults, Legacy Senior Primary Care has 3 locations - Houston, Missouri City and Stafford.

Call them at (713) 814-3655 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

For the kids, Legacy Pediatrics has 14 convenient locations, many with extended hours.

They can be reached at (832) 548-5000 for appointments and details.

To learn more, visit www.LegacyCommunityHealth.org

This content sponsored by Legacy Community Health

