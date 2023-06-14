Legacy Community Health is the standard in preventive health care

HOUSTON — With immediate appointments available, including new patient openings, Legacy Community Health is here to keep you and your family healthy.
Focusing on senior adults, Legacy Senior Primary Care has 3 locations - Houston, Missouri City and Stafford.
Call them at (713) 814-3655 for more information and to schedule an appointment.
For the kids, Legacy Pediatrics has 14 convenient locations, many with extended hours.
They can be reached at (832) 548-5000 for appointments and details.
To learn more, visit www.LegacyCommunityHealth.org.
This content sponsored by Legacy Community Health