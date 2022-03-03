x
Learn about the Earned Income Tax Credit refund

Congress expanded eligibility for the EITC in 2021. Do you qualify? The AARP Foundation can help you find out with their free tax filing assistance to seniors

HOUSTON — For detailed information on the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and help in finding a  tax preparer at no cost in your community, call 866-458-2032 or just go to aarpfoundation.org/keepthosedollars

This content sponsored by: AARP Foundation

