"Land of Gold" on HBO Max

"At the heart of Land of Gold, is a family struggling to create a life for the future generation. But more specifically, its about how we can find common ground with someone from a completely different background because at the end of the day, we all want to be loved and accepted within our families and in this country that provides so much hope for a good life. So to sum it up people can expect everything they love about a classic American road trip drama with the beauty, the nuance, and diversity of the immigrant experience."