HOUSTON — L.A.M.P. Services is helping essential workers and families by providing free lunches and masks to those in need during the pandemic. The organization encourages mentorship in an effort to create a better community. They are accepting monetary donations, supplies, and partnerships. For additional information email them at: info@lampitup.org . Check our their website, lampitup.org. Give them a call: 832-874-7445.
Connect with them on social media:
Facebook: @lampcsllc
Instagram: @lampcsllc