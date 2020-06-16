x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

programs

L.A.M.P. Services

Lloyd Lindley Jr. with L.A.M.P. Services is educating and supporting their local community through philanthropy and purpose.

HOUSTON — L.A.M.P. Services is helping essential workers and families by providing free lunches and masks to those in need during the pandemic. The organization encourages mentorship in an effort to create a better community. They are accepting monetary donations, supplies, and partnerships. For additional information email them at: info@lampitup.org . Check our their website, lampitup.org. Give them a call: 832-874-7445.

Connect with them on social media:

Facebook: @lampcsllc

Instagram: @lampcsllc 