Great Day Houston

Korean Festival Houston takes place this weekend

Experience Korea in Houston at Discovery Green this Saturday.

HOUSTON — Jin So, a Board Member of the Korean American Society of Houston, and Performing Artist Hyun Sook Heo joined Great Day Houston to discuss the upcoming Korean Festival.

Founded in 2009, Korean Festival Houston is the largest free cultural event hosted at Discovery Green.
Visitors can experience cultural performances, taste traditional food, and participate in a variety of activities. 

Korean Festival Houston 

  • Saturday, October 22, 2022
  • 11 am - 9 pm
  • Discovery Green
  • Free

To learn more, visit kfesthouston.com

Hyun Sook Heo demonstrated the "seungmu", a dance originally performed by Buddhist monks.

