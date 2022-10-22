Korean Festival Houston takes place this weekend

HOUSTON — Jin So, a Board Member of the Korean American Society of Houston, and Performing Artist Hyun Sook Heo joined Great Day Houston to discuss the upcoming Korean Festival.
Founded in 2009, Korean Festival Houston is the largest free cultural event hosted at Discovery Green.
Visitors can experience cultural performances, taste traditional food, and participate in a variety of activities.
- Saturday, October 22, 2022
- 11 am - 9 pm
- Discovery Green
- Free
To learn more, visit kfesthouston.com
Hyun Sook Heo demonstrated the "seungmu", a dance originally performed by Buddhist monks.