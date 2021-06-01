Know what's below... call 811 before you dig

Shell reminds you to call 811 before digging for any project at your home or business

HOUSTON — Call 811 before you dig or visit www.Shell.US/Call811 before you start any digging or excavation on your property. Know what's below. Even small gardening projects can damage underground utility lines, causing injury, costly repair, neighborhood outages and fines.

When you call 811, the call is free. Utility workers will come to your home or business within 48 hours, and will mark where underground utility lines are located.

