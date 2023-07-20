Know Before You Go: Space Center Houston

Here's how to get the most out of your visit to Space Center Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Space Center Houston serves as the official visitor center for NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Whether you're visiting for the first time or going back for another exploration, there's always something new to see and learn.

Chance Sanford, the Guest Experience Director for Space Center Houston, shares tips on how to get the most out of your experience.

Before embarking on your journey to the final frontier, here's what you need to know before you go:

1. Ticketing Options

Pricing: Buy online and save. Detailed prices here.

Advance Booking: Secure your tickets in advance and choose your entry time

Timed Entry: Arrive no more than 15 minutes before your designated time slot

Group Discounts: Special rates available for groups

*** Use code "GREATDAY10" for 10% off general admission

2. Parking

Cost: $10+fees

Payment Method: QR Code at various locations around the lot and entrance

Large Vehicle Parking: Accommodates buses, RVs, and oversized vehicles

Environmentally Friendly: Charging stations available for electric vehicles

Save on Parking: Parking is free for members

3. The Space Center Houston App

All-in-One Solution: Purchase tickets, access tour and showtime information

Audio Tour: Enhance your experience with informative audio guides

GPS Maps: Easily navigate the vast center

Fun Features: Enjoy selfie filters, trivia games, and augmented reality experiences

4. Memberships

Exclusive Perks: Free parking, no timed entry, express entrance

Early Access: Enjoy special early entrance days

Unforgettable Events: Attend members-only special events

5. Tram Tours

Three Tours: Rocket Park, Astronaut Training Facility, and Historic Mission Control

Included Tours: Some tram tours are included with admission others have an additional cost. Click here for more information.

Booking in Advance: Limited availability, so book ahead of time

6. Food Lab

Marketplace: A variety of eateries to suit every taste

Summer Exclusive: A food truck serving up Texas barbecue-inspired dishes

Tip: Order ahead with the Eatify app

For more information on Space Center Houston, visit their website: spacecenter.org