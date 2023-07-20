Know Before You Go: Space Center Houston

HOUSTON — Space Center Houston serves as the official visitor center for NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Whether you're visiting for the first time or going back for another exploration, there's always something new to see and learn.
Chance Sanford, the Guest Experience Director for Space Center Houston, shares tips on how to get the most out of your experience.
Before embarking on your journey to the final frontier, here's what you need to know before you go:
1. Ticketing Options
Pricing: Buy online and save. Detailed prices here.
Advance Booking: Secure your tickets in advance and choose your entry time
Timed Entry: Arrive no more than 15 minutes before your designated time slot
Group Discounts: Special rates available for groups
*** Use code "GREATDAY10" for 10% off general admission
2. Parking
Cost: $10+fees
Payment Method: QR Code at various locations around the lot and entrance
Large Vehicle Parking: Accommodates buses, RVs, and oversized vehicles
Environmentally Friendly: Charging stations available for electric vehicles
Save on Parking: Parking is free for members
3. The Space Center Houston App
All-in-One Solution: Purchase tickets, access tour and showtime information
Audio Tour: Enhance your experience with informative audio guides
GPS Maps: Easily navigate the vast center
Fun Features: Enjoy selfie filters, trivia games, and augmented reality experiences
4. Memberships
Exclusive Perks: Free parking, no timed entry, express entrance
Early Access: Enjoy special early entrance days
Unforgettable Events: Attend members-only special events
5. Tram Tours
Three Tours: Rocket Park, Astronaut Training Facility, and Historic Mission Control
Included Tours: Some tram tours are included with admission others have an additional cost. Click here for more information.
Booking in Advance: Limited availability, so book ahead of time
6. Food Lab
Marketplace: A variety of eateries to suit every taste
Summer Exclusive: A food truck serving up Texas barbecue-inspired dishes
Tip: Order ahead with the Eatify app
For more information on Space Center Houston, visit their website: spacecenter.org
This content sponsored by Space Center Houston