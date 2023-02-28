Kicking off the Rodeo with CEO of Rodeo Houston, Dr. Chris Boleman

Rodeo Houston begins today! Cristina Kooker speaks with the CEO of Rodeo Houston, Dr. Chris Boleman.

Whether you're looking for a fun date night with your sweetheart, a spring break outing with your besties or a great way to entertain the kiddos, RodeoHouston offers something for everyone!

Not only is the Rodeo entertaining, but it's also one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S. They've awarded more than $260 million in college scholarships to more than 20,000 Texas students since 1957.

Currently, more than 2,400 students are on HLSR scholarships, attending more than 80 different Texas colleges and universities.