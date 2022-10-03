Kicking off spring break with the coolest Houston Happenings!

HOUSTON — RODEO MAIN STAGE PERFORMERS
- Journey: Today
- Bun B's H-Town Take Over: Tomorrow
- Parker McCollum: Saturday
- Sam Hunt: Monday, Country Pop
- Gwen Stefani: Tuesday, Electronic R&B
- Chris Stapleton Next Thursday
- Brad Paisley: Next Saturday
- George Strait: Next Sunday (Rodeo Closer)
DRAGONS LOVE TACOS
- This Is A Story From Best-Selling Children's Book!
- Dragons Love Tacos, But... Can't Have Spicy Salsa So Watch Out!
- Dates: March 15th - 19th
- Times: 1:30PM, with an additional showtime on the 19th at 10:30AM
- Main Street Theatre
- Tickets: Start At $18
BLOSSOM & SOL WELLNESS AND NATURAL HAIR FESTIVAL
- Outdoor Multi-Sensory Experience
- Hair Care Activities, Line Dances, Sound Therapy And More!
- Dates: Tomorrow
- Times: 3PM
- Location: Shrine Of The Black Madonna
- Tickets Start At $25
FREE PROFESSIONAL SANDCASTLE BLDG. LESSONS
- Build Sandcastles With Pros!
- Date: Sunday
- Lessons At: 11AM, 1PM, 3PM
- East Beach, Galveston
- FREE
2022 OMG FOOD FEST
- Bop To Hip-Hop And Old School Music While...
- Two Steppin' With Tacos, Bouncin' With Boudin & Boogieing With BBQ
- Over 60 Vendors, Chairs And Blankets Allowed!
- Date: Saturday
- Time: 2:00 PM
- Midtown Park
- Tickets: $10, Kids 8 & Under FREE
CHAMPION WINE GARDEN
- Live Music, More Than 70 Wines To Explore
- Open Daily
- Ticket Prices Vary
- Carruth Plaza, NRG Park
THE WOODLANDS FAMILY FUN FEST
- Exotic Reptiles, Food Trucks, Arts & Crafts Vendors
- Spring Break Weekend, Rain Or Shine!
- Date: Saturday
- Time: 10am - 4pm
- Town Green Park
- FREE