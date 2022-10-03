x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Kicking off spring break with the coolest Houston Happenings!

From sandcastles to dragons eating tacos... Mo, George and Erik are here with Houston's hottest weekend events!

HOUSTON — RODEO MAIN STAGE PERFORMERS 

- Journey: Today

- Bun B's H-Town Take Over: Tomorrow

- Parker McCollum: Saturday

- Sam Hunt: Monday, Country Pop

- Gwen Stefani: Tuesday, Electronic R&B 

- Chris Stapleton Next Thursday

- Brad Paisley: Next Saturday

- George Strait: Next Sunday (Rodeo Closer)

- rodeohouston.com

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS 

- This Is A Story From Best-Selling Children's Book!

- Dragons Love Tacos, But... Can't Have Spicy Salsa So Watch Out! 

- Dates: March 15th - 19th 

- Times: 1:30PM, with an additional showtime on the 19th at 10:30AM

- Main Street Theatre 

- Tickets: Start At $18 

- visithoustontexas.com

BLOSSOM & SOL WELLNESS AND NATURAL HAIR FESTIVAL 

- Outdoor Multi-Sensory Experience

- Hair Care Activities, Line Dances, Sound Therapy And More! 

- Dates: Tomorrow 

- Times: 3PM 

- Location: Shrine Of The Black Madonna

- Tickets Start At $25

- visithoustontexas.com

FREE PROFESSIONAL SANDCASTLE BLDG. LESSONS 

- Build Sandcastles With Pros!

- Date: Sunday 

- Lessons At: 11AM, 1PM, 3PM

- East Beach, Galveston

- FREE 

- visitgalveston.com

2022 OMG FOOD FEST 

- Bop To Hip-Hop And Old School Music While... 

- Two Steppin' With Tacos, Bouncin' With Boudin & Boogieing With BBQ

- Over 60 Vendors, Chairs And Blankets Allowed!

- Date: Saturday 

- Time: 2:00 PM

- Midtown Park

- Tickets: $10, Kids 8 & Under FREE 

- eventbrite.com

CHAMPION WINE GARDEN 

- Live Music, More Than 70 Wines To Explore

- Open Daily 

- Ticket Prices Vary 

- Carruth Plaza, NRG Park 

- rodeohouston.com

THE WOODLANDS FAMILY FUN FEST

- Exotic Reptiles, Food Trucks, Arts & Crafts Vendors

- Spring Break Weekend, Rain Or Shine!

- Date: Saturday 

- Time: 10am - 4pm

- Town Green Park

- FREE 

- woodlandsonline.com

In Other News

Get to know Bareback Rider Leighton Berry