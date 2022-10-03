Kicking off spring break with the coolest Houston Happenings!

From sandcastles to dragons eating tacos... Mo, George and Erik are here with Houston's hottest weekend events!

HOUSTON — RODEO MAIN STAGE PERFORMERS

- Journey: Today

- Bun B's H-Town Take Over: Tomorrow

- Parker McCollum: Saturday

- Sam Hunt: Monday, Country Pop

- Gwen Stefani: Tuesday, Electronic R&B

- Chris Stapleton Next Thursday

- Brad Paisley: Next Saturday

- George Strait: Next Sunday (Rodeo Closer)

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

- This Is A Story From Best-Selling Children's Book!

- Dragons Love Tacos, But... Can't Have Spicy Salsa So Watch Out!

- Dates: March 15th - 19th

- Times: 1:30PM, with an additional showtime on the 19th at 10:30AM

- Main Street Theatre

- Tickets: Start At $18

BLOSSOM & SOL WELLNESS AND NATURAL HAIR FESTIVAL

- Outdoor Multi-Sensory Experience

- Hair Care Activities, Line Dances, Sound Therapy And More!

- Dates: Tomorrow

- Times: 3PM

- Location: Shrine Of The Black Madonna

- Tickets Start At $25

FREE PROFESSIONAL SANDCASTLE BLDG. LESSONS

- Build Sandcastles With Pros!

- Date: Sunday

- Lessons At: 11AM, 1PM, 3PM

- East Beach, Galveston

- FREE

2022 OMG FOOD FEST

- Bop To Hip-Hop And Old School Music While...

- Two Steppin' With Tacos, Bouncin' With Boudin & Boogieing With BBQ

- Over 60 Vendors, Chairs And Blankets Allowed!

- Date: Saturday

- Time: 2:00 PM

- Midtown Park

- Tickets: $10, Kids 8 & Under FREE

CHAMPION WINE GARDEN

- Live Music, More Than 70 Wines To Explore

- Open Daily

- Ticket Prices Vary

- Carruth Plaza, NRG Park

THE WOODLANDS FAMILY FUN FEST

- Exotic Reptiles, Food Trucks, Arts & Crafts Vendors

- Spring Break Weekend, Rain Or Shine!

- Date: Saturday

- Time: 10am - 4pm

- Town Green Park