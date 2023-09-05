KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter, Jeremy Rogalski, discusses his latest documentary, "One Pill: Fighting Fentanyl"

"One Pill: Fighting Fentanyl" takes an in-depth look at the deadliest drug threat in America.

HOUSTON — Fentanyl has rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the planet. The synthetic opioid is about 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

So why would anyone take it?

The problem is, dealers are deceptive and only looking to make money. Many people have no idea what they're truly getting. People on social media promise a pill to get high, but instead thousands will die.

In the documentary, "One Pill: Fighting Fentanyl," KHOU 11 investigative reporter, Jeremy Rogalski, shared pleas from parents who already lost children to this poison that destroys people, families, and communities.

"One Pill: Fighting Fentanyl" is now streaming on the KHOU11+ app.