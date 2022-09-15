Kendra Scott was "Born to Shine"

Jewelry designer and business mogul, Kendra Scott, discusses her new memoir "Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love"

HOUSTON — Jewelry mogul, Kendra Scott, is a household name to women all over America after creating a billion-dollar business. Her jewelry brand was created with just $500 in the spare bedroom of her Austin home, but she says it was her early business ventures which failed, that taught her the most priceless lessons.

Born in a small town in Wisconsin, Scott moved to Houston for high school before eventually settling in Austin, Texas. Her life took a series of turns, but matter what life threw at Kendra, one thing that never changed was her willingness to keep trying and her commandment to be kind.

Readers can follow Scott's journey from a bullied young girl to a business mogul in her new memoir, "Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love"

Houstonians will have the chance to meet her at a book signing this Friday!

Kendra Scott "Born To Shine" Book Signing:

Dillard's Willowbrook

Friday, September 16th

11 am

Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love

"This authentic and dynamic memoir from the CEO of Kendra Scott Jewelry delivers inspiration, leadership lessons, and spellbinding storytelling.

For twenty years, Kendra Scott built her eponymous jewelry company from a hobby and an idea into a company worth more than a billion dollars, creating beautiful and affordable pieces with signature-cut natural gemstones packaged in a sunny yellow box. By any measure, she's the woman who has it all: a self-made billionaire, a generous philanthropist, and a mother of three with a squad of strong female friendships.

Sounds pretty perfect, right?

But perfection is a myth that doesn't serve any of us. A myth that encourages us to assume that we know what other people are going through, to judge each other on appearances and reputations, to present the best versions of ourselves and pretend like we've got it all together even when everything is falling apart. Perfection isn't just a lie, it's exhausting, and Kendra is tired of it.

In this vulnerable, wise, and laugh-out-loud book, Kendra takes us on a journey of personal stories and hard-earned life lessons, from her humble beginnings as an awkward, bullied young girl in small-town Wisconsin to launching a business in her spare bedroom with $500. With every pitfall, misstep, and failure, Kendra builds a life—and a career—rooted in joy, purpose, and doing good, a life she wants for every reader.

With heart and humor, Kendra reminds us that not all that glitters is gold, and that there is no level of success that can insulate you from what it means to be a human being: that life is as messy as it is magical, that bad things happen to good people for no good reason, and that a good life does not mean a perfect one."

(Description from Worthy Publishing)