Erica King, CEO of KEE Essential Beauty, on how she started a business during a pandemic.

HOUSTON — KEE ESSENTIAL beauty was founded by mother and daughter trio Kayla, Erian, & Erica (KEE). Their mission is to enhance customers' natural beauty while providing them with clean cosmetics.

Erica King, CEO of KEE Essential Beauty, joined Great Day Houston with a few of their products that would make the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season!

KEE ESSENTIAL is offering 15% OFF with the code "Great day" now through December 23, 2021. For more information on their products, visit keeessential.com