Katy ISD FFA auction brings in over $815K

We learn more about the organization and how your kids could benefit from the leadership program

HOUSTON — As a small farming community, many early Katy students spent their mornings before school feeding

livestock and tending to their crops. Through Katy ISD's Agricultural Sciences program and the Future Farmers of America (FFA) student organization, this tradition of commitment and hard work continues.

The first Katy ISD FFA chapter was formed in 1932. Vocational agriculture education was formally

introduced in Katy ISD in the 1940s, and in 1942, there were just 18 students in the vocational agriculture program. Spearheaded by their passionate new Agricultural Educator L.D. Robinson, the first livestock show & rodeo was held in 1943, revitalizing the program and garnering community support to lay the foundation for generations of Katy ISD students. As the Katy community grew, so did FFA and the Agricultural Sciences program.

Today, the Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences program has more than 3,200 members across eight campuses, and 34 Agricultural Education teachers in the District. Lessons learned in FFA reach far beyond the mechanics of caring for livestock or melding metal. Students in these programs grow in their understanding of continued learning, commitment, professionalism and caring for others. It may have begun as a program to educate future farmers, but it has now grown to be so much more.

The program features farming, floral design, agriculture mechanics, welding and public speaking.

In addition to competing in the annual livestock show, FFA members participate in the District's Ag

Mechanics Show, Career and Leadership Development Events and more. They learn the value of

communication, teamwork and personal responsibility.

Agricultural education teachers in Katy ISD are one of a kind, with a variety of talents and teaching

styles. Their encouragement and passion push students to new heights, instilling a drive for success

that stays with them beyond graduation. They deliver unparalleled, hands-on learning experiences to

prepare learners for whatever path they choose in life. This program not only produces future farmers, but also future educators, scientists, business owners and community leaders. It is

inspiring students to create the future.