Kathy Taylor's "RefresHer Experience"

The 2-day event wants to help women "Refuel, Reflect Refresh and Relax."

HOUSTON — Kathy Taylor is considered one of the best gospel singers in the world. She's blessed many dignitaries with her voice including... Queen Elizabeth II and former president Bill Clinton.

The gospel singer joined Great Day Houston to chat about her upcoming conference, The RefresHer Experience.

The conference kicks-off this Thursday with a concert at the Wortham Center, and is followed by two days of workshops, seminars, and panels at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

