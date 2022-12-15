Kate Weiser Chocolates make the holidays happy & sweet

Kate's Holiday Collection features Chocolate Ornaments, Carl the Snowman, Beautiful Bonbons and more beloved treats.

HOUSTON — Kate Weiser knows that the best way to celebrate the holidays is with delicious treats. Whether you're buying gifts for friends and family, stuffing stockings or need a thoughtful item for your Secret Santa, Kate has you covered with her latest Holiday Collection. She has created a special batch of new products and is bringing back some favorites that will be the highlight of everyone's year—kids and adults alike.

Items are limited and available while supplies last. Find these treats in-stores and online, and be sure to secure your favorites before they're gone.

Kate Weiser Holiday Collection:

Carl the Snowman

Everyone's favorite snowman is a dark chocolate hollow figure filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows. Heat up a pot of milk, place Carl in the pot and watch him slowly melt into hot cocoa for the whole family. Available in stores and online, $35.

Lil' Carl

This single-serve Carl the Snowman option features all the same rich chocolaty goodness, but in a smaller package. Lil' Carl makes one mug of delicious cocoa, and is sold solo, as a three-pack, or as a four-pack so you can share the fun. Available in Neiman Marcus stores, $6-24.

Bonbon Advent Calendar

Start the holidays off right with an edible advent calendar, available in two themes—Classic or Texas. Eat one hand-painted bonbon per day, starting December 1 through Christmas Eve. Available in stores and online, $85.

Chocolate Ornament

This stunning dark chocolate ornament is filled with a variety of chocolate treats, including milk chocolate malt balls, toffee bits, chocolate covered cherries and milk chocolate caramels. Break one open and enjoy the goodies inside. They're available in multiple colors: teal, hot pink, black, white, dark blue, bright red, ruby red, and green. Available in stores and online, $25.

15-Piece Holiday Collection

Celebrate the season with a 15-pack of assorted holiday chocolates, featuring three pieces each of the following: Hot Cocoa, Apple Gingerbread, Cinnamon Roll, White Peppermint and Eggnog. Available in stores and online, $46.

Hannukah Collection

This festive 10-piece collection features unique packaging for Hannukah, plus two pieces each of Hot Cocoa, Apple Gingerbread, Cinnamon Roll, White Peppermint and Eggnog. Available in stores and online, $32.

4-Piece Stocking Stuffer

The four-piece collection is perfect for stockings. It includes one piece each of the following flavors: Hot Cocoa, Apple Gingerbread, Cinnamon Roll and Peppermint. Available in stores and online, $14.

Peppermint Bark

This delicious treat is made with dark and white chocolate layered with crushed peppermint. Available in stores and online, $18.

Holiday Candy Bar

The holiday candy bar comes around only once a year. Dive into white chocolate peppermint ganache with crushed candy canes, cocoa nibs, marshmallows and dark chocolate. Available in stores and online, $8.