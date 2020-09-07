Kansas City Ribs with Christy Rost

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together garlic powder, onion powder, Cajun seasoning, kosher salt, seasoned salt, and black pepper. Rub the ribs with the spice mixture, transfer them to a large roasting pan lined with heavy-duty foil, and pour the cider around the ribs. Cover the pan tightly with additional foil and braise the ribs in the oven 1 ½ -2 hours until the meat is tender and begins to shrink back from the tips of the ribs.

Light a charcoal or gas grill. For charcoal grills, when the coals or hot, rake them into two mounds on opposite sides of the grill to provide indirect heat. For gas grills, preheat the grill until it is hot; then turn off the burners on one side. Transfer the ribs to the center of a charcoal grill, or to the cooler side of a gas grill. Reserve the oven braising liquid. Cook the ribs 30 to 45 minutes, meat side down, mopping them with some of the reserved braising liquid every 10 minutes. Turn the ribs over and cook 15 minutes more. If barbecue sauce is desired, mop them frequently with sauce during the final 10 minutes, or serve sauce on the side.