K-Pop Group P1Harmony joins Great Day Houston before their concert at 713 Music Hall

P1Harmony's P1oneer Tour rolls through Houston tonight at 713 Music Hall .

HOUSTON — They were dubbed A "Rookie K-Pop Group To Watch" by Time Magazine, "America's Next Idol" by Harper's Bazaar, and their first U.S. tour sold out in 30 minutes.

K-Pop stars P1Harmony joined Great Day Houston ahead of tonight’s concert at 713 Music Hall.

Members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob took time to speak with Deborah Duncan and answer a few fan questions.

