Justin Cronin, Bestselling Houston author of "The Passage" Trilogy and "The Ferryman"

The life, career and incredible novels of Rice Professor / author, Justin Cronin and his new book, "The Ferryman."

HOUSTON — Brazos Bookstore will host Justin Cronin in person on Saturday, April 29 at 6:30pm for an early on-sale launch of his latest novel, "THE FERRYMAN." Justin will be in conversation with Mimi Swartz, and the event is part of our Brazos Bookstore's Indie Bookstore Day 2023!

A writer in residence at Rice University, Justin Cronin divides his time between Houston, Texas, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In 2010, "The Passage" was a phenomenon. The unforgettable tale that critics and readers compared to the novels of Cormac McCarthy, Michael Crichton, Stephen King, and Margaret Atwood became a runaway bestseller and enchanted readers around the globe.

Justin's newest book "The Ferryman" releases on May 3, 2023.

Synopsis:

"A riveting standalone novel about a group of survivors on a hidden island utopia—where the truth isn't what it seems.

Founded by the mysterious genius known as the Designer, the archipelago of Prospera lies hidden from the horrors of a deteriorating outside world. In this island paradise, Prospera's lucky citizens enjoy long, fulfilling lives until the monitors embedded in their forearms, meant to measure their physical health and psychological well-being, fall below 10 percent. Then they retire themselves, embarking on a ferry ride to the island known as the Nursery, where their failing bodies are renewed, their memories are wiped clean, and they are readied to restart life afresh.

Proctor Bennett, of the Department of Social Contracts, has a satisfying career as a ferryman, gently shepherding people through the retirement process—and, when necessary, enforcing it. But all is not well with Proctor. For one thing, he's been dreaming—which is supposed to be impossible in Prospera. For another, his monitor percentage has begun to drop alarmingly fast. And then comes the day he is summoned to retire his own father, who gives him a disturbing and cryptic message before being wrestled onto the ferry.

Meanwhile, something is stirring. The Support Staff, ordinary men and women who provide the labor to keep Prospera running, have begun to question their place in the social order. Unrest is building, and there are rumors spreading of a resistance group—known as "Arrivalists"—who may be fomenting revolution.