Justin Baldoni on the importance of his new book, "Boys Will Be Human"

"Boys Will Be Human" is a guidebook for boys that encourages them to embrace their feelings and fears.

HOUSTON — After starring in the series, "Jane the Virgin", Justin Baldoni embarked on a more personal journey. He did a ted talk and wrote the book, "Man Enough", challenging what it really meant to be a man.

Why can't you cry?  Why can't you feel weak at times? What really makes you masculine?

Baldoni's latest book, "Boys Will Be Human", is a guide to help them get a jump start on who they want to be... rather than what society has predicted them to be.

For more information on Justin Baldoni, click here.

To purchase "Boys Will Be Human", click here

