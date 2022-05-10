Justin Baldoni on the importance of his new book, "Boys Will Be Human"

HOUSTON — After starring in the series, "Jane the Virgin", Justin Baldoni embarked on a more personal journey. He did a ted talk and wrote the book, "Man Enough", challenging what it really meant to be a man.
Why can't you cry? Why can't you feel weak at times? What really makes you masculine?
Baldoni's latest book, "Boys Will Be Human", is a guide to help them get a jump start on who they want to be... rather than what society has predicted them to be.
