Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas

HOUSTON — Junior Achievement is a volunteer-driven organization that has K-12th Grade programs that foster work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills. The organization uses experiential learning to inspire students in our community to dream big and reach their full potential. Their longest-standing program, the JA Company Program, enables high school students to establish and operate their own startups through hands – on business meetings and ground-breaking experiential platforms.
If you are part of a high school or company and would like to be involved in Junior Achievement and the JA Company Program as a student leader, teacher sponsor, volunteer/mentor, donor or sponsor, please email tdaniel@jahouston.org. They would be honored to collaborate with you!