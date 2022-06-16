x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Juneteenth: The Journey To Freedom

Songwriter, V. Michael McKay, joins Great Day Houston to give details of a special remembrance for Juneteenth

More Videos

HOUSTON — Juneteenth: The Journey to Freedom takes place at Miller Outdoor Theatre from 8:30-10pm. This special commemorative event will feature performances from over 250+ artists within the community including:

Brian Courtney Wilson

Kathy Taylor

Gene Moore

NaKitta Clegg Foxx

Composed by five educational acts, each performance will tell the story of African Americans from 1865 and the journey to freedom. Everyone is welcomed to attend and the event is free.

For free tickets or a link to their live stream, visit juneteenthtribute.com 

Paid Advertisement