HOUSTON — Juneteenth: The Journey to Freedom takes place at Miller Outdoor Theatre from 8:30-10pm. This special commemorative event will feature performances from over 250+ artists within the community including:
Brian Courtney Wilson
Kathy Taylor
Gene Moore
NaKitta Clegg Foxx
Composed by five educational acts, each performance will tell the story of African Americans from 1865 and the journey to freedom. Everyone is welcomed to attend and the event is free.
For free tickets or a link to their live stream, visit juneteenthtribute.com