KHOU 11's third Juneteenth documentary, titled "Juneteenth 1865-2023: Freedom To Learn" takes a look at how formerly enslaved Texans taught themselves to read and write, after decades of not having the right to do so. A look at education before, during and after slavery, which led to the creation of historically black colleges and universities. The significance of HBCU's today, and how Juneteenth is being celebrated and taught in 2023.