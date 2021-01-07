July 4th events to check out this weekend

HOUSTON — For more information on Visit Houston, go to visithoustontexas.com
- Parade Of Local School Bands & Floats, Live Music, Food Vendors
- Saturday
- 9:30 am - 1:00 pm
- Bellaire Town Square
- Free
- Authentic American Cattle Ranch
- Bullwhip Demonstrations, Fireside Popcorn, Root Beer Float Social, & Square Dancing
- Saturday
- 10 am
- George Ranch Historical Park
- Tickets: $15
- Live Music, Kids' Entertainment, Fireworks
- Musical Acts: No Rehearsal, Jenna Lynn
- Saturday
- 5 pm - 9 pm
- Redemption Square
- Free
- Funk Band, "WAR", Headlines Saturday
- Sunday Features Parade, Fireworks, & Country Music
- Saturday & Sunday
- 6 pm
- Bicentennial Park
- Free!
- Texas Country Musician Koe Wetzel
- Fireworks
- Saturday
- 8:30 pm
- Constellation Field
- Tickets: $35
- Learn About Rocketry And Fireworks
- Pictures With Captain America, Hot Dog Giveaway, Patriotic Hats
- Saturday
- 10 am – 3 pm
- Children's Museum Houston
- Tickets: $12
- Food, Live Entertainment, Children's Activities All Over The Woodlands
- 1 Of The Largest Fireworks Displays In Greater Houston Area
- Sunday
- All Day / Fireworks At 9:30 pm
- Lake Woodlands
- Free!
- Woodlands Symphony Orchestra Plays Patriotic Favorites
- Recognition Of Service Stars During The Pandemic
… Teachers, First Responders, Medical Teams, & Front Line Workers
- Saturday
- 8:00 pm
- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Free