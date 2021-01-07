x
July 4th events to check out this weekend

Leah Shah with Visit Houston has your weekend roundup of events taking place this weekend

HOUSTON — For more information on Visit Houston, go to visithoustontexas.com

 

BELLAIRE'S CELEBRATION OF INDEPENDENCE 

- Parade Of Local School Bands & Floats, Live Music, Food Vendors

- Saturday

- 9:30 am - 1:00 pm

- Bellaire Town Square

- Free  

INDEPENDENCE DAY AT GEORGE RANCH HISTORICAL PARK

- Authentic American Cattle Ranch

- Bullwhip Demonstrations, Fireside Popcorn, Root Beer Float Social, & Square Dancing 

- Saturday

- 10 am

- George Ranch Historical Park

- Tickets: $15

LIBERTY ON THE LAWN 

- Live Music, Kids' Entertainment, Fireworks

- Musical Acts: No Rehearsal, Jenna Lynn

- Saturday

- 5 pm - 9 pm

- Redemption Square

- Free 

BAYTOWN'S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

- Funk Band, "WAR", Headlines Saturday 

- Sunday Features Parade, Fireworks, & Country Music 

- Saturday & Sunday 

- 6 pm

- Bicentennial Park

- Free!

KOE WETZEL BALLPARK TOUR

- Texas Country Musician Koe Wetzel

- Fireworks

- Saturday

- 8:30 pm

- Constellation Field

- Tickets: $35

KIDPENDENCE DAY

- Learn About Rocketry And Fireworks

- Pictures With Captain America, Hot Dog Giveaway, Patriotic Hats

- Saturday

- 10 am – 3 pm

- Children's Museum Houston 

- Tickets: $12

RED, HOT & BLUE FESTIVAL AND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

- Food, Live Entertainment, Children's Activities All Over The Woodlands

- 1 Of The Largest Fireworks Displays In Greater Houston Area

- Sunday

- All Day / Fireworks At 9:30 pm

- Lake Woodlands 

- Free!  

SALUTE TO SERVICE

- Woodlands Symphony Orchestra Plays Patriotic Favorites

- Recognition Of Service Stars During The Pandemic

   … Teachers, First Responders, Medical Teams, & Front Line Workers

- Saturday

- 8:00 pm

- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

- Free