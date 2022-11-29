Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner

Rock legends Judas Priest will perform in Houston at 713 Music Hall tonight.

HOUSTON — Formed in Birmingham in 1969, Judas Priest originally consisted of Al Atkins, Brian "Bruno" Stapenhill, John Perry, and John "Fezza" Partridge.

The English heavy metal band has sold over 50 million albums and is frequently ranked as one of the greatest metal bands.

Over the years, the group has seen many turnovers, with guitarist Richie Faulkner joining the band in 2011 as the successor to K. K. Downing.

Faulker spoke with Great Day Houston ahead of the group's concert in Houston on their "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour".





For tickets to tonight's concert at 713 Music Hall, click here.

To learn more about Judas Priest, visit judaspriest.com.

For more information about guitarist Richie Faulkner, visit richiefaulkner.com.