Join The Garden Club of Houston at their 80th Bulb & Plant Mart

The Bulb & Plant Mart began on the steps of the Museum of Fine Arts in the fall of 1942. Today, the Mart offers top-quality bulbs from around the U.S. & abroad.

HOUSTON — In 1924, eight friends who lived in a new neighborhood sprouting on the prairie just south of downtown Houston formed The Garden Club of Houston. In February 1932, The Garden Club of America invited The Garden Club of Houston to become a member club.

The Garden Club of Houston supports public gardens and green spaces in the Houston area, community gardening efforts, public education on correct gardening procedures, civic beautification and conservation efforts, and programs promoting the knowledge and love of gardening. Club fundraising provides funds that the Club uses to support its ongoing Projects in the community, and to grant funds to local organizations.

Currently the Club's Major Projects which receive annual funding and support include:

Brookwood Community (Shipping Racks For Plants)

Buffalo Bayou Partnership ("Great Small Trees" Path Improvements)

Houston Botanic Garden (Enhancement & Restoration of "Botanist Alley)

Jersey Village High School (Soil For Native Gardens)

Hope Farms (Plants For Pollinator & Perennial Gardens)

And over 10 more organizations

In May 2022, The Garden Club of Houston voted to give their largest major gift ever to the Hermann Park Conservancy to fund the Welcome Promenade in the newly redesigned Hermann Park.