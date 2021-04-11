Join Local Lens Houston as they walk to end Alzheimer's

More than 5 million people are living with Alzheimer's, but it doesn't have to be that way. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a great way to raise funds for research.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease!

When you participate in Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel our mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer's awareness in your community. The Alzheimer's Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help participants reach their fundraising goals. While there is no fee to register, we encourage participants to fundraise to contribute to the cause and raise awareness.

Take the first step by finding a Walk near you. Once you register, you will have access to a wide range of tools and support through your customized Participant Center. Join us and lead the way to Alzheimer's first survivor. Together, we can end Alzheimer's disease!

There is an upcoming walk in Houston (11/6). You can register and walk from home in your neighborhood anytime. alz.org

Sign up as a Team Captain and form a Walk to End Alzheimer's team at alz.org/walk.