Join KHOU for our Turn the Page Telethon benefiting Books Between Kids

HOUSTON — Kayla Hand, Executive Director for Books Between Kids, joined Great Day Houston to discuss the Turn the Page Telethon.

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 is committed to getting more books in the hands of kids in our community through our Turn The Page campaign.

If children do not read on-level by the end of Grade 3, they only have a 1 in 8 chance of ever catching up and are four times more likely to drop out of school.

Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books in their homes. Research has also shown that children growing up in homes without books, where books are considered a luxury, are less likely to complete a basic education than their peers who do have books available at home.

You can help us "Turn The Page" on Houston's literacy crisis. KHOU 11 is partnering with Houston-based non-profit Books Between Kids to make sure children have access to books outside of school.

In 2021, we helped to provide more than 45,000 books for Houston-area children through monetary and book donations. Our goal this year is 50,000.

For every $2 donated, Books Between Kids can purchase one book for a child to bring home.

KHOU's Turn The Page Telethon takes place today from 3 – 7 p.m. Call 713-654-111 to make your donation.

