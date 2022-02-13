x
Jennie Bui-McCoy joins us with this weekend's hottest Happenings

Valentine's Day events are right around the corner, but Jennie joins us with info on happenings to suit everyone!

HOUSTON — FORT BEND MASTER GARDENERS FRUIT TREE SALE

- Annual Fruit Tree Sale 

- Expert Advice For Planting & Caring 

- Saturday 

- 9 A.M. – Noon 

- Near Texas Farm Bureau Insurance 

- Free Entry 

- www.facebook.com/events

BLACK OWNED BUSINESS EXHIBITION 

- African American History Month

- 50 Black-Owned Business Vendors, 

- Health/Wellness, Books, Art, Food & Fashion Vendors

- Mission To Circulate Black Dollar  

-  Indoor & Outdoor Event 

- Sunday 

- 2:00 Pm 

- The Garage

- FREE

- www.eventbrite.com

BABY DAY

- Virtually Celebrate Babies And Toddlers 

- Hosted By Nonprofit "First 3 Years" 

- Music, Art, Yoga, Reading, Dance And Educational Sessions 

- Friday And Saturday 

- 9 A.M.

- Virtual Event

- Free  

- babyday.us

CREATIVE KIDS ORANGE SHOW

- Kids Get In Touch With Creative Side 

- Hosted By Houston The Orange Show 

- Hands-On Experience Using Arts And Crafts Materials 

- Saturday

- 1:00PM To 3:00PM

- Free 

- Discovery Green

- 365thingsinhouston.com

ART LOVERS 

- Live Poetry, Live Band 

- Watch As Live Art Is Painted By Houston Artist Audrii 

- Walk Gallery Of Art 

- Drinks And On-Site Chef 

- Hosted By Melanin Muse Art, Creative Services Platform  

- Sunday 

- 6:00 PM

- Omni Studios

- Tickets Start At $20 (For General Admission) 

- www.eventbrite.com

ISLAND IDOL

- Event Started By Karaoke Enthusiast, Carly Nation 

- Live Signing Competition, 5th Season

- Fans Cheer On Favorite Artist

- Sunday 

- 8PM – 11PM 

- 23rd Street Station Piano Bar  

- Free

- 365thingsinhouston.com

HOUSTON SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL 

- Enjoy Fluffy Plates Of Soul Food, Several Local Restaurants And Caterers

- Full Plates Perfect For Game Day 

- Various Jewelry, Men's Wear And Bath And Body Vendors 

- Sunday 

- 2:00PM – 7:00PM 

- Bayou City Event Center

- Free 

- www.eventbrite.com

