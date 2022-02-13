Jennie Bui-McCoy joins us with this weekend's hottest Happenings

HOUSTON — FORT BEND MASTER GARDENERS FRUIT TREE SALE
- Annual Fruit Tree Sale
- Expert Advice For Planting & Caring
- Saturday
- 9 A.M. – Noon
- Near Texas Farm Bureau Insurance
- Free Entry
BLACK OWNED BUSINESS EXHIBITION
- African American History Month
- 50 Black-Owned Business Vendors,
- Health/Wellness, Books, Art, Food & Fashion Vendors
- Mission To Circulate Black Dollar
- Indoor & Outdoor Event
- Sunday
- 2:00 Pm
- The Garage
- FREE
BABY DAY
- Virtually Celebrate Babies And Toddlers
- Hosted By Nonprofit "First 3 Years"
- Music, Art, Yoga, Reading, Dance And Educational Sessions
- Friday And Saturday
- 9 A.M.
- Virtual Event
- Free
CREATIVE KIDS ORANGE SHOW
- Kids Get In Touch With Creative Side
- Hosted By Houston The Orange Show
- Hands-On Experience Using Arts And Crafts Materials
- Saturday
- 1:00PM To 3:00PM
- Free
- Discovery Green
ART LOVERS
- Live Poetry, Live Band
- Watch As Live Art Is Painted By Houston Artist Audrii
- Walk Gallery Of Art
- Drinks And On-Site Chef
- Hosted By Melanin Muse Art, Creative Services Platform
- Sunday
- 6:00 PM
- Omni Studios
- Tickets Start At $20 (For General Admission)
ISLAND IDOL
- Event Started By Karaoke Enthusiast, Carly Nation
- Live Signing Competition, 5th Season
- Fans Cheer On Favorite Artist
- Sunday
- 8PM – 11PM
- 23rd Street Station Piano Bar
- Free
HOUSTON SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL
- Enjoy Fluffy Plates Of Soul Food, Several Local Restaurants And Caterers
- Full Plates Perfect For Game Day
- Various Jewelry, Men's Wear And Bath And Body Vendors
- Sunday
- 2:00PM – 7:00PM
- Bayou City Event Center
- Free