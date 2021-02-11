x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

JCN Financial offers tax planning to help you create deductions and prevent unnecessary taxation

John Neyland believes that education is the foundation of JCN Financial's success

HOUSTON — If you're looking to make sure you have a proper tax strategy for retirement, John has a great offer just for Great Day viewers. 

The first 5 callers with a portfolio of $500,000 or more, he's offering a complimentary retirement plan.

This will allow John and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now and discuss your best steps for a successful retirement.  It's a game plan to get you where you need to be. 

The number to call is: (832) 345-9300.

This content sponsored by JCN Financial & Tax Advisory Group

In Other News

Clean your floors without any toxic chemicals