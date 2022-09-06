Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra & the importance of Jazz education

Great Day Houston learns more about American Trombonist, Vincent Gardner and the Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra

HOUSTON — Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra is an audition-only orchestra made up of 20 of Houston's finest young musicians. The ensemble is directed by Jazz Houston's Artistic and Education Director Vincent Gardner and assisted by Associate Director David Caceres.

The Youth Orchestra provides a comprehensive jazz experience for its students, performing music from all eras of Jazz's rich history along with contemporary works.