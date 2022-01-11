Great Day Houston
Jazz Houston Presents The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by 9X Grammy-award-winning Wynton Marsalis, will bring its "Spirit of Swing" to Houston November 1 to 3.
HOUSTON — Jazz Houston is a vibrant non profit organization in the City of Houston promoting the cultivation of Jazz.
Come swing with us on November 3rd at the Wortham Center as we present the Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis!
Tickets & Learn more: JazzHouston.org