Japan Festival Houston is back!

Japan-America Society of Houston is celebrating 30 years of sharing Japanese culture with Houston!

HOUSTON — The theme for this year's Japan Festival Houston is 民 (tami) FOR THE PEOPLE!

The 2023 festival follows a four-year long Covid hiatus and marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of the event. In addition, the event will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Japanese Garden and the 50th anniversary of the Houston-Chiba Sister City relationship.

Two of the festival highlights are the annual Ikebana Japanese flower arranging exhibition and demonstrations, and the traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony. 2023 will mark the first time sumo is a part of the performance lineup. The Festival will also be hosting the first annual Texas Kendama Challenge, providing Kendama beginners and experts alike a chance to show off mastery of an extensive trick list.

Japan Festival Houston

Saturday, May 6

Sunday, May 7

Hermann Park

Free to attend!