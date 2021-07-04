It's National "Bookmobile" Day

Curiosity Cruisers travel to low-income Houston neighborhoods to provide more children and families access to books and exciting educational programs that integrate reading with science, math, technology, writing and arts.

Through the Foundation's My Home Library program, children can select six books of their choosing for their home library. Using Text to Donate, anyone can help fulfill a child's wish list of six new books for only $30. To make a donation, Text "Bookdrive" to 91999.