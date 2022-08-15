x
Great Day Houston

It's a good time to schedule a physical with your family doctor

Genesis Medical Group is a multi-specialty group of 50+ highly qualified health care professionals with locations all across Houston

HOUSTON — As kids head back-to-school, it's the perfect time for the whole family to schedule check-ups. Athletes will need sports physicals, and students going to college away from home should see their primary care doctors before they leave. Crystal Broussard, M.D. with Genesis Medical Group says it's also a good time for parents to get caught up on their doctors appointments too. 

With locations all over Houston, Genesis doctors provide world-class care close to home in a convenient and compassionate environment. 

To learn more about Genesis Medical Group or to book an appointment, visit their website genesisdoctors.com or call 281-440-5300

This content sponsored by Genesis Medical Group

