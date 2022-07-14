Themed car culture devotee, Koriey Dixon, explains what Itasha means and how it's grown in America

HOUSTON — The coolest cars on the block are returning to Comicpalooza this year with even more making their debut. The Itasha showdown at Comicpalooza will feature over 50 beautiful Anime and Pop culture themed vehicles.

Koriey Dixon's style of wrapped or painted cars is classified as American Itasha and like America is considered a melting pot, their style of Itasha encompasses every type of themed car out there from DC inspired cars to horror movie inspired cars.

To learn more about Itasha, visit carmiccon.com

Comicpalooza kicks off Friday night at the George R. Brown Convention Center, but the fun lasts all the way to Sunday. You can meet some of your favorite celebrities or buy art from local exhibitors.