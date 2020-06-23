Italian Night with Chef Christy Rost

Chef Christy Rost shares her recipe for a quick and easy spaghetti dinner

Whether you're home alone, with a loved one, or a houseful of kids, finding simple ways to celebrate home during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic can add joy to these summer days. Chef Christy Rost shares her quick and easy spaghetti recipe. For every purchase of her "Celebrating Home" cookbook ordered, Christy will donate 25% to Feeding America. Purchase "Celebrating Home" here.

Spaghetti with Pantry Marinara Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup sweet onion, peeled and chopped fine

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 3-ounce can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/8 teaspoon sugar

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2-3 teaspoons dried oregano

1 package spaghetti

Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onion and sauté several minutes until it begins to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more, stirring constantly. Stir in diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, sugar, and pepper. Cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the diced tomatoes soften.

Reduce the heat to low. Add oregano, rubbing it between your hands to release its flavor. Cover and simmer the sauce 15 to 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Meanwhile, cook desired amount of spaghetti according to package directions. When the pasta is al dente, drain and serve with marinara sauce.

Yield: 2 to 3 servings

Cook's Note: Since this recipe only uses 1 tablespoon of tomato paste, divide remaining paste into 1 tablespoon portions, and freeze in an ice cube tray or in squares of plastic wrap. Twist the tops of the plastic wrap to form little pouches and store them in a plastic zipper bag in the freezer.