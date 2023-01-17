Isabel Grace Photography captures the joy, beauty and ability within the Down Syndrome community

Isabel Grace Photography organizes and takes professional photo shoots for families in the Down Syndrome community for free.

HOUSTON — Phillip Flores was inspired by his daughter to create Isabel Grace Photography (IGP). His daughter, Isabel Grace or Izzy, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Flores wanted to show the world how beautiful she is and more importantly how capable. He felt that all families in the Down Syndrome community deserve to have their loved ones in the spotlight for a change, so he created Down for Smiles.

They work on building partnerships locally and nationally with the intent to remain free to the families, they welcome you to join them in celebrating and raising awareness of these bright lights just looking for the opportunity to shine!

Isabel Grace Photography does need donations towards their travel so the IGP team can continue blessing families.

To learn more about Isabel Grace Photography or help fund their project, visit isabelgracephoto.com.

For more information about their project "Down for Smiles," click here.