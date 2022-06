How to incorporate Regency Era style into your home

HOUSTON — "Regencycore" has seen a rise in popularity the past few years, especially after the release of the television series "Bridgerton".

Amitha Verma, owner of Village Antiques Farmhouse Decor & Furniture, shares her tips for incorporating regency style into your home.

