"Inside The Texas Chicken Ranch" With Author Jayme Blaschke

HOUSTON — For over 100 years the Texas Chicken Ranch was a rite of passage for teenaged boys, and a naughty past time for grown men. In 1973 Investigative reporter Marvin Zindler "cracked" the story that led to the downfall of the infamous brothel in La Grange, Texas.

The news made national headlines which soon inspired movies, Broadway plays, and songs. The line between fact and fiction became blurred.

Jayme Blaschke's book, "Inside The Texas Chicken Ranch," takes a deep dive into the true history of the bawdy house.

Jayme Blaschke will be appearing in person at Murder By The Book this Saturday at 3 p.m.