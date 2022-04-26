Cactus Music, Houston's oldest independent record store

Cactus Music Co-Owner, Quinn Bishop, discusses the history of Houston's oldest independent record store and its special place in Houston's music scene.

HOUSTON — Cactus Music is Houston's oldest independent record store. Its origins trace back to Harold “Pappy” Daily’s outpost, Daily's Record Ranch, which opened in 1946. His sons, Bud and Don Daily, opened Cactus Music and Record Ranch in 1975.

Great Day Houston spoke with Co-Owner, Quinn Bishop, about the history of Cactus Music and its special place in Houston's music scene.

Known for its extensive collection of music, customers can purchase anything from vintage LPs to cassette tapes and CDs. The record store invites shoppers to explore as well, with music memorabilia, concert posters, and autographs covering the walls.

Music fans can also enjoy special in-store events including album release parties, artist meet and greets, and live music performances.

For more information on Cactus Music and its upcoming events, click here.