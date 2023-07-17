Indulge yourself in, an exquisite dining experience at Pastore

Pastore Italian Kitchen's Executive Chef, Jeff Potts, shares how the menu is designed to transport Houston diners to the Italian coast.

Pastore Italian Kichen is the latest concept from Underbelly Hospitality. It's located at Regent Square next to its sister restaurant, Georgia James. Pastore's Executive Chef, Jeff Potts, joined Great Day Houston with a look at their menu and the atmosphere at the restaurant.

Pastore sweeps diners away to a world of serenity and tranquility, reminiscent of the Italian gardens that inspired its design. Upon walking through the doors, guests are greeted by exposed white ceilings and a statement mural depicting lush, cascading flowers. The restaurant's coastal-inspired color palette – consisting of soft hues of green, blue and gray – complements the varying antique brass lighting that illuminates the space.

Pastore's bread service will include freshly baked focaccia, made from a five-year-old sourdough starter.

Handmade pastas and flatbreads inspired by the kitchen's hearth highlight the menu. Larger offerings include branzino puttanesca and porchetta with gigante bean ragout. Rounding out the menu is a dessert program featuring apple fritters, olive oil cake and celery root panna cotta with glazed figs and limoncello sabayon.

Reservations are available via Resy or you can call the restaurant at 346-867-1905.