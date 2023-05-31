Impact Resistant Windows that can weather Houston's hurricane season

These impact resistant windows can handle winds up to 175 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — An important part of preparing for hurricane season is securing things like patio furniture and potted plants so they don't go flying. You also need to make sure your house can stand up to the storm.

With NewSouth Window Solutions, you don't need to buy storm shutters or wood to board up your windows. Their impact resistant windows and doors can handle winds up to 175 miles per hour.

Phil Stone joined Great Day Houston to discuss what makes their windows perfect for areas prone to harsh weather like hurricanes.

NewSouth Window Solutions has a special offer for Great Day viewers. Mention "Great Day Houston" and NewSouth's "one day sale" to receive 40% off your project now through June 10.

You can learn more by calling them at 346-222-5900 or visiting their website newsouthwindow.com.

You can also visit their showroom located at: 15120 NW freeway #140 Houston, TX 77040

NewSouth Window Solutions Open House: Saturday, June 10th Receive 40% off your project 15120 NW freeway #140

