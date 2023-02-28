x
Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of Navarre Beach

Navarre Beach is named Florida's most relaxing place, and now you can get a preview of the peacefulness without leaving Houston.

Navarre Beach is hosting a free unique pop-up experience. The Navarre Beach House will feature 360 degree video projections of Navarre Beach, plus interactive media. You will also be able to enjoy complimentary drinks along the white sands and turquoise waters.

Navarre Beach House Pop-Up

• Friday, March 3

• 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

• Ronin Art House (Point 5) 1311 Sterrett Street Houston, TX 77002

• Go to getrelaxing.com/rsvp to register for the free Navarre Beach House Pop-Up.

This content sponsored by Santa Rosa County Tourism Department Office

