Hurricane Season Preps: Collaborative Services has whole-home generators ready to install

Collaborative Services has generators in stock and ready for installation. They can also maintain ant Generac generator, whether they installed it or not

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Collaborative Services has a special offer for Great Day viewers.

They will provide the first year of your Life Extending Aftercare Program free... with the purchase and installation of a whole-home Generac generator from Collaborative Services.

Let them extend the life of your generator through regular maintenance, 24/7 monitoring, and other aftercare needs!

That's a $495 value or more.

For more information call (936) 228-2916 or visit CollaborativeServicesTX.com

You can also like them on Facebook