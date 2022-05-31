Hurricane Season Preps: Collaborative Services has whole-home generators ready to install

HOUSTON — Collaborative Services has a special offer for Great Day viewers.
They will provide the first year of your Life Extending Aftercare Program free... with the purchase and installation of a whole-home Generac generator from Collaborative Services.
Let them extend the life of your generator through regular maintenance, 24/7 monitoring, and other aftercare needs!
That's a $495 value or more.
For more information call (936) 228-2916 or visit CollaborativeServicesTX.com
You can also like them on Facebook
This content sponsored by Collaborative Services