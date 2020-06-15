Many children in our area are in danger of falling behind academically due to school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — Many children in our area are in danger of falling behind academically due to school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why KHOU 11 and the Houston Public Libraries have teamed up to help bridge the potential learning gap facing our kids.

Starting Monday, June 15th, we will be launching an exciting, new educational programming initiative called HPL Liftoff To Learning. HPL Liftoff To Learning are five minute educational videos for kindergarten to 3rd grade students that will air Mondays through Thursdays, at 9:52am, all summer long on KHOU 11.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, we'll feature storytime book readings and on Tuesdays and Thursdays we will share fun STEM lessons that your kids can do at home.

Liftoff To Learning is one more way KHOU is standing for Houston by supporting the education of our children.