How Your Kid Can Unleash the Hero Within and Join The BullyProof Heroes Seminar

HOUSTON — According to several research sources, the majority of kids have been bullied whether in person or online. The result can lead to anxiety, sickness and depression. Our next guest says one of the best weapons against your child is to instill unshakeable confidence and good moral values at a young age. It can help prevent or prepare them to handle a bully in a healthy way – Joe Morris with Condition 1 Combat Center joined us with more on how Martial Arts figures into their anti-bully program.